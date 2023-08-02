ZRP Releases Names Of Victims In Rusape And Mutare Road Accidents

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of victims who died in two separate road accidents in Rusape and Mutare on 28 and 30 July. In a statement seen by Pindula News, police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that six people died in the first accident that occurred at the 158-kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road. The second crash along Mutare-Chimanimani Road resulted in the deaths of seven people, with six of them being identified by their next of kin. The Police urged drivers to observe road rules and regulations and operators to ensure that public service vehicles do not exceed their stipulated load capacity to prevent accidents. The identification of the remaining victim is yet to be made by their next of kin. Reads the statement:
ZRP PRESS STATEMENT 01ST AUGUST 2023 UPDATE ON FATAL ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS WHICH OCCURRED IN RUSAPE AND MUTARE
The Zimbabwe Republic Police announces the names of the six (06) victims who were killed in a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 28th July 2023 at the 158 kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road. The six (6) victims have been identified by their next of kin as listed:-
➢ Munyaradzi Munemo (49), a male adult.Feedback
➢ Zondiwa Mafuleni (53), a male adult of Dzivarasekwa, Harare.
➢ Martha Mafuleni (45), a female adult of Dzivarasekwa, Harare. )
➢Lena Mafuleni (41), a female adult of Dzivarasekwa , Harare.
➢ Stella Mwela (65), a female adult of Dzivarasekwa, Harare.
➢ Tinashe Cement (22), a male adult of Mukupe Village, Hauna, Honde Valley.
Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the death of two (2) more victims in a road traffic accident which occurred on 30th July 2023 at the 7-kilometre peg along Mutare-Chimanimani Road. Six (6) of the seven (7) victims were identified by their next of kin as listed:
➢ Timothy Sachiti (62), a male adult of Greenside, Mutare.
➢ Eldington Marima (70), a male adult of Zimunya Township, Mutare.
➢ Akudzwe Sharamba (2 months), a baby boy.
➢ First Muleya, a male adult of Zimunya Township, Mutare.
➢ Christopher Chilondowa (28), a male adult of Zimta Park, Mutare.
➢ Shadreck Bumbate (46), a male adult of Zimunya Township, Mutare.
The other victim is yet to be identified by the next of kin.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that drivers should be patient on the road and adhere to all road rules and regulations. Above all, operators should ensure that public service vehicles do not exceed their stipulated load capacity to safeguard lives on the roads.
