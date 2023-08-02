ZRP Releases Names Of Victims In Rusape And Mutare Road Accidents

➢ Zondiwa Mafuleni (53), a male adult of Dzivarasekwa, Harare.

➢ Martha Mafuleni (45), a female adult of Dzivarasekwa, Harare. )

➢Lena Mafuleni (41), a female adult of Dzivarasekwa , Harare.

➢ Stella Mwela (65), a female adult of Dzivarasekwa, Harare.

➢ Tinashe Cement (22), a male adult of Mukupe Village, Hauna, Honde Valley.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the death of two (2) more victims in a road traffic accident which occurred on 30th July 2023 at the 7-kilometre peg along Mutare-Chimanimani Road. Six (6) of the seven (7) victims were identified by their next of kin as listed:

➢ Timothy Sachiti (62), a male adult of Greenside, Mutare.

➢ Eldington Marima (70), a male adult of Zimunya Township, Mutare.

➢ Akudzwe Sharamba (2 months), a baby boy.

➢ First Muleya, a male adult of Zimunya Township, Mutare.

➢ Christopher Chilondowa (28), a male adult of Zimta Park, Mutare.

➢ Shadreck Bumbate (46), a male adult of Zimunya Township, Mutare.

The other victim is yet to be identified by the next of kin.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that drivers should be patient on the road and adhere to all road rules and regulations. Above all, operators should ensure that public service vehicles do not exceed their stipulated load capacity to safeguard lives on the roads.

