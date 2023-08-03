President Mnangagwa: The State House Is Very Far

8 minutes ago

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said the Zimbabwean “state house is very far” emphasising that it won’t be easy for the opposition to attain power.

He made the remarks during a ZANU PF rally at Mkhithika Thebe Primary School in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo where he was rallying supporters to vote for the party and Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube who is vying for the Cowdray Park National Assembly seat.

Taking to the podium, Mnangagwa outlined his government’s achievements since taking over from Robert Mugabe. He also highlighted his administration’s plans to develop Bulawayo, including ensuring access to water through the Nyamandlovu Aquifer and the Gwayi-Shangani Dam, which is reportedly 70% complete. He said:

