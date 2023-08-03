Zimbabwe Elections 2023
President Mnangagwa: The State House Is Very Far
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said the Zimbabwean “state house is very far” emphasising that it won’t be easy for the opposition to attain power.
He made the remarks during a ZANU PF rally at Mkhithika Thebe Primary School in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo where he was rallying supporters to vote for the party and Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube who is vying for the Cowdray Park National Assembly seat.
Taking to the podium, Mnangagwa outlined his government’s achievements since taking over from Robert Mugabe. He also highlighted his administration’s plans to develop Bulawayo, including ensuring access to water through the Nyamandlovu Aquifer and the Gwayi-Shangani Dam, which is reportedly 70% complete. He said:
Under the second republic, we have plans to develop Bulawayo. Firstly, we want to make sure there is water.
My first step was the Nyamandlovu Aquifer, my second step is building the Gwayi-Shangani Dam, once that is completed, you will say ‘bye bye’ to water challenges.
The state house is very far. If they [the opposition] go to America, it will be much easier.
The Sivio Institute, an independent policy research organization focused on contributing to Africa’s inclusive socio-economic transformation, has reported that the government has achieved 56% progress towards fulfilling the 234 promises captured in its 2018 manifesto.
Mnangagwa’s comments come ahead of a heated political contest against opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, who narrowly lost to Mnangagwa in the disputed 2018 election. Chamisa has been vocal about the numerous challenges facing Zimbabwe, including a struggling economy, high poverty rates, unemployment, corruption, and human rights abuses. He claims they were created and perpetuated by ZANU PF and he has promised to address these issues if elected.