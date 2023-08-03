Zimbabwe's Gems Secure Chance For 13th Place Finish With Win Against Singapore

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Zimbabwe's Gems Secure Chance For 13th Place Finish With Win Against Singapore4 minutes ago
The Zimbabwean netball team, the Gems, secured a 68-40 victory over Singapore, providing them with an opportunity to contest for the 13th position in the ongoing Netball World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.
This win followed their 71-36 thrashing of Sri Lanka in their second match of the preliminaries stage two. Despite finishing at the bottom of their pool matches, the Gems are now grouped with Sri Lanka, Singapore, and Barbados in Pool E to contest for the bottom four positions.
A win in their upcoming game against Barbados would secure the 13th position for the Gems, while a loss would place them in the 14th position.
Team captain Felisitus Kwangwa expressed satisfaction with the team’s efforts, emphasising the need to maintain the winning performance to secure a perfect finish. She said:
We are happy that we managed to push ourselves throughout the game. It was really tough, you could tell that everyone was tired. Our bodies couldn’t move anymore, but we really wanted this win so that we can prove ourselves. Though it’s probably too late, like I always said, there is, however, something to look forward to, which is winning until the final whistle.
In their previous matches, the Gems lacked fighting spirit and a concrete game plan, but changes in the attacking side, such as versatile player Nicole Muzanenhamo’s shift from centre to goal attack position, have yielded positive results. Elizabeth “Stretchy” Mushore was recognised as the player of the match after her exceptional performance in defence. The Gems will look to build on these recent wins to end the tournament on a high note.