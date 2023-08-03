Zimbabwe's Gems Secure Chance For 13th Place Finish With Win Against Singapore

4 minutes ago

The Zimbabwean netball team, the Gems, secured a 68-40 victory over Singapore, providing them with an opportunity to contest for the 13th position in the ongoing Netball World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.

This win followed their 71-36 thrashing of Sri Lanka in their second match of the preliminaries stage two. Despite finishing at the bottom of their pool matches, the Gems are now grouped with Sri Lanka, Singapore, and Barbados in Pool E to contest for the bottom four positions.

A win in their upcoming game against Barbados would secure the 13th position for the Gems, while a loss would place them in the 14th position.

