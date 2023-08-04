CAAZ Granted Permits To Two South African Airlines For Zimbabwe Operations

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) has recently given its approval and granted Foreign Operator Permits (FOPs) to two South African airlines, namely FlySafair and Cemair. These permits authorise the respective airlines, which are registered in South Africa, to operate passenger and cargo flights to and from Harare and Victoria Falls.
Dr Elijah Chingosho, the director-general of CAAZ, expressed his confidence in the government’s commitment to the aviation sector and its alignment with Vision 2030, which aims to expand air connectivity. Dr Chingosho stated that the granting of FOPs to these airlines would bring significant benefits to passengers, including cost savings, improved connectivity, increased flight frequencies, and enhanced convenience and time efficiency. He told The Herald:
As the aviation regulator, we are fully committed to the growth of the aviation industry, positioning our economy for more trade, investment and tourism.Feedback
Granting of FOPs to these airlines will provide substantial benefits to the passenger such as fare savings, increased connectivity, more frequencies resulting in greater convenience and time savings.
The exact details regarding the commencement date and flight frequencies will be disclosed by the airlines in due course. This development follows the commendation of Zimbabwe’s open skies policy by Eswatini in April, as its national airline was permitted to operate in the country. Zimbabwe’s open skies policy has been instrumental in attracting investment and tourism, and it continues to gain momentum.
The Royal Eswatini National Airways Corporation (RENAC), operating as Eswatini Air, recently launched its inaugural flight in Harare, joining the growing list of airlines establishing routes between Harare and various destinations. With over 20 airlines now servicing Zimbabwe, the country’s business environment has improved significantly since the advent of the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa.
In March, Eswatini Air and Zambia Airways also obtained foreign operator permits from the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe, enabling them to provide passenger and cargo services at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare. Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona praised this development, emphasizing the growing economic ties between Zimbabwe and Eswatini, among other countries. Minister Mhona acknowledged the aviation industry’s contribution to the national GDP, employment generation, and the realization of the objectives outlined in the National Development Strategy 1 (2021-2025).
Furthermore, Minister Mhona commended CAAZ, the Airports Company of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited, the Ministry of Tourism, Environment, Climate and Hospitality Industry, and the private sector for their collaborative efforts in supporting the aviation industry through destination marketing and route development initiatives.
