MSD And Civil Protection Forecast Light Rainfall In Some Regions On August 5th

MSD And Civil Protection Forecast Light Rainfall In Some Regions On August 5th10 minutes ago
The Meteorological Services Department (MSD), in conjunction with the Department of Civil Protection, has issued a weather outlook for Saturday, August 5th, 2023. The forecast indicates that certain regions of the country can anticipate light rainfall.
According to the MSD, apart from isolated showers in Manicaland on Wednesday, most parts of the country experienced cloudy conditions on Thursday. These conditions are expected to persist primarily in the eastern half of the country over the next few days, with slightly warmer weather predicted for the weekend, particularly on Sunday. Reads the outlook:
Brief cloudy periods are expected in provinces such as Masvingo, Manicaland, Mashonaland East, Harare Metropolitan and Midlands with light rain in districts such as Beitbridge, Mwenezi, Chiredzi, and Chipinge as well as parts of the Eastern Highlands. All other areas (Matabeleland North and South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Mashonaland West as well as Mashonaland Central) should be mild for much of the day, but cold overnight with mostly clear skies.Feedback
When visiting Zimbabwe’s resort centres or engaging in outdoor activities, it is important to be prepared for changing weather conditions. Stay informed about the latest weather forecasts provided by reliable sources like the Meteorological Services Department (MSD). Pack appropriate clothing, including lightweight and breathable options for warm periods and waterproof gear for potential rainfall. Plan outdoor activities accordingly and consider rescheduling if necessary.
Farmers should take precautions to protect crops, livestock, and infrastructure, such as securing loose items and implementing erosion control measures. Practice road safety during rainy conditions, driving at a safe speed and maintaining distance from other vehicles.
