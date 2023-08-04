MSD And Civil Protection Forecast Light Rainfall In Some Regions On August 5th

10 minutes ago

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD), in conjunction with the Department of Civil Protection, has issued a weather outlook for Saturday, August 5th, 2023. The forecast indicates that certain regions of the country can anticipate light rainfall.

According to the MSD, apart from isolated showers in Manicaland on Wednesday, most parts of the country experienced cloudy conditions on Thursday. These conditions are expected to persist primarily in the eastern half of the country over the next few days, with slightly warmer weather predicted for the weekend, particularly on Sunday. Reads the outlook: