Police Confirm Murder Of CCC Supporter In Harare

The occurrence, merely 20 days before the impending elections in Zimbabwe, serves as a tragic reminder of the persisting political tensions within the nation. It raises considerable concerns regarding the safety and security of opposition supporters throughout the election campaign. Zimbabwe has a history marred by election-related violence, with instances of politically motivated aggression and intimidation being reported during numerous past elections. This worrisome trend has garnered significant attention from both domestic and international observers, who have emphasised the need for enhanced measures to ensure free and fair elections while effectively curbing violence and intimidation.

Presently, there is a growing demand for the arrest of Courage Kutira, the alleged leader of the ZANU-PF assailants responsible for Tinashe Chitsunge’s demise. A circulating social media video features Kutira, shirtless, boldly asserting his presumed immunity from arrest by the Zimbabwe police.

