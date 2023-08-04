Police Confirm Murder Of CCC Supporter In Harare

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Police Confirm Murder Of CCC Supporter In Harare5 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has officially confirmed the murder of Tinashe Chitsunge, a supporter of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). Chitsunge was stoned to death on Thursday by individuals believed to be ZANU PF supporters in Glen Norah, Harare. In a statement seen by Pindula News, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the national police spokesperson, announced that a comprehensive statement will be released in the near future. Reads the statement:
PUBLIC VIOLENCE IN RIVERSIDE AREA, GLENNORAH NEAR TANAKA GROUNDS, HARARE
The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms an incident of public violence in Riverside area, Glennorah near Tanaka Grounds, Harare on 03rd August 2023 at 1300 hours.
One person is confirmed dead as a result of the clashes. The scene is being attended by all relevant Police sections. A detailed statement will be issued in due course.Feedback
The occurrence, merely 20 days before the impending elections in Zimbabwe, serves as a tragic reminder of the persisting political tensions within the nation. It raises considerable concerns regarding the safety and security of opposition supporters throughout the election campaign. Zimbabwe has a history marred by election-related violence, with instances of politically motivated aggression and intimidation being reported during numerous past elections. This worrisome trend has garnered significant attention from both domestic and international observers, who have emphasised the need for enhanced measures to ensure free and fair elections while effectively curbing violence and intimidation.
Presently, there is a growing demand for the arrest of Courage Kutira, the alleged leader of the ZANU-PF assailants responsible for Tinashe Chitsunge’s demise. A circulating social media video features Kutira, shirtless, boldly asserting his presumed immunity from arrest by the Zimbabwe police.
More Pindula News
Tags
Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals