Ten Suspects Arrested Over Murder Of CCC Supporter: ZRP

4 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced the arrest of ten suspects in connection with the murder of Tinashe Edson Chitsunge, a supporter of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). Chitsunge was tragically stoned to death by suspected ZANU PF supporters in Glen Norah, Harare on Thursday. In an update seen by Pindula News, the ZRP has confirmed that the suspects are currently under investigation and cooperating with the police. Reads the police update

Reference is made to the Glennorah violence which occurred on 03/08/23 resulting in the death of Tinashe Edson Chitsunge. ZRP confirms that 10 suspects have now been arrested and are assisting the Police with investigations.

Former Information Minister, Jonathan Moyo, praised the swift action taken by the police in response to the update. He commended the authorities for their efforts to bring the criminals responsible for Chitsunge’s murder to justice. He posted on Twitter:

Feedback