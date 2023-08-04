ZEC Released 12,370 Preliminary Polling Stations For The August 23 Elections

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has released 12,370 preliminary polling stations for the forthcoming harmonized elections on August 23. This indicates an increase of 869 polling stations since the previous announcement on July 2, which stated a total of 11,501 polling stations. Concerns have been raised by observers regarding ZEC’s decision not to publish the polling station codes. Additionally, there are calls for the release of the updated Voters’ Roll by ZEC.
According to the schedule provided by Mr Utloile Silaigwana, the chief elections officer of ZEC, the polling stations will be accessible to the public, including individuals with physical disabilities. Reads the statement:
The polling stations shall be located at the centres specified in the schedule. Polling shall take place from 7am to 7pm for the purpose of electing the State President, members of the National Assembly and councillors.Feedback
The Electoral Act prohibits polling stations from being located on premises owned or occupied by political parties or candidates, in police stations, barracks, cantonment areas, or other places permanently occupied by police officers or members of the Defense Forces.
Silaigwana said Bulawayo metropolitan province will have 434 polling stations, serving its 29 wards and 12 constituencies. Matabeleland North, with 197 wards and 13 constituencies, will have 918 polling stations. Matabeleland South will have 709 polling stations across its 168 wards. They are distributed as follows:
Bulawayo:
- Cowdray Park constituency: 43 polling stations
- Emakhandeni-Luveve constituency: 30 polling stations
- Bulawayo South: 39 polling stations
- Bulawayo North: 38 polling stations
- Bulawayo Central: 38 polling stations
- Entumbane-Njube: 33 polling stations
- Lobengula-Magwegwe: 37 polling stations
- Mpopoma-Mzilikazi: 35 polling stations
- Nketa: 36 polling stations
- Nkulumane: 36 polling stations
- Pelandaba-Tshabalala: 32 polling stations
- Pumula: 38 polling stations
Matabeleland North:
- Tsholotsho North: 83 polling stations
- Binga North: 66 polling stations
- Binga South: 73 polling stations
- Bubi: 77 polling stations
- Hwange Central: 46 polling stations
- Hwange East: 81 polling stations
- Hwange West: 61 polling stations
- Lupane East: 69 polling stations
- Lupane West: 92 polling stations
- Nkayi North: 60 polling stations
- Nkayi South: 59 polling stations
- Tsholotsho South: 82 polling stations
- Umguza: 79 polling stations
Matabeleland South:
- Bulilima: 76 polling stations
- Beitbridge West: 52 polling stations
- Gwanda North: 61 polling stations
- Gwanda South: 52 polling stations
- Gwanda-Tshitaudze: 56 polling stations
- Insiza North: 55 polling stations
- Insiza South: 57 polling stations
- Mangwe: 72 polling stations
- Matobo: 57 polling stations
- Matobo-Mangwe: 55 polling stations
- Umzingwane: 65 polling stations
The electoral process began in June with the opening of postal votes, which closed recently. The National Council of Chiefs also held its elections at different venues nationwide. On Thursday, ZEC oversaw the National Council of Chiefs elections, marking the initial stage of this year’s polls.
