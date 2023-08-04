ZEC Released 12,370 Preliminary Polling Stations For The August 23 Elections

7 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has released 12,370 preliminary polling stations for the forthcoming harmonized elections on August 23. This indicates an increase of 869 polling stations since the previous announcement on July 2, which stated a total of 11,501 polling stations. Concerns have been raised by observers regarding ZEC’s decision not to publish the polling station codes. Additionally, there are calls for the release of the updated Voters’ Roll by ZEC.

According to the schedule provided by Mr Utloile Silaigwana, the chief elections officer of ZEC, the polling stations will be accessible to the public, including individuals with physical disabilities. Reads the statement: