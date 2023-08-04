ZERA Further Reduces LP Gas Price

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
ZERA Further Reduces LP Gas Price5 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced a further reduction in the price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of August.
According to a statement obtained by Pindula News, the regulatory body stated that the LPG prices for August 2023 were determined in accordance with the Petroleum (Liquid Petroleum Gas Pricing) Regulations 90 of 2021, as outlined below:
- US$ price/kg: 1.49
- ZWL price/kg: 6761.80
This represents a decrease from the previously announced rates of US$1.57/kg or ZW$8474.04 on the 7th of July, 2023.
ZERA advised operators to display the prices of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) at their retail outlets using clear and legible letters. The authority added that it is permissible to sell LPG at prices lower than the prescribed rates, subject to one’s trading advantages.
ZERA also urged stakeholders to verify petroleum price releases from ZERA through the official ZERA website, Facebook page, or Twitter handle.
Over the past five years, there has been a notable rise in the use of gas for domestic purposes in Zimbabwe. This increase in Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) usage can be attributed to the prevalence of load shedding, which has become a regular occurrence in the daily lives of Zimbabweans. As a result of unpredictable power outages, many households, particularly in urban areas, have turned to LPG as a reliable alternative for cooking and heating.