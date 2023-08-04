ZERA Further Reduces LP Gas Price

5 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced a further reduction in the price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of August.

According to a statement obtained by Pindula News, the regulatory body stated that the LPG prices for August 2023 were determined in accordance with the Petroleum (Liquid Petroleum Gas Pricing) Regulations 90 of 2021, as outlined below:

US$ price/kg: 1.49

ZWL price/kg: 6761.80

This represents a decrease from the previously announced rates of US$1.57/kg or ZW$8474.04 on the 7th of July, 2023.

