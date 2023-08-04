ZIMRA Employees Announce Strike Over Salary Disagreements With Management

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
ZIMRA Employees Announce Strike Over Salary Disagreements With Management4 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) employees have announced their intention to strike due to the failure of their representatives and the employer to reach a consensus on salary matters.
Represented by the Zimbabwe Revenue & Allied Workers Trade Union (ZIMRATU), the workers stated that Collective Bargaining Negotiations were conducted on the 13th of March 2023, 23rd of March 2023, 20th of April 2023, and 9th of May 2023. Unfortunately, a deadlock was declared by the Negotiating Committee during the last session.
Throughout both formal and informal discussions, both parties presented proposals, including the request to receive Housing and Transport Allowances in United States dollars (USD). Additionally, various proposals were put forth, such as considering the Salary Value Presentation Model, all in an effort to reach an agreement. Regrettably, these attempts were unsuccessful.
In light of the impasse, the matter was referred for conciliation after the full council of the NEC (National Executive Committee) failed to resolve the issue.
In a show of solidarity, the Zimbabwe Banks and Allied Workers Union (ZIBAWU) expressed support for the ZIMRA workers and their collective job action. They encouraged all workers to stand together and support the strike until their demands are adequately addressed. They posted on Twitter:
We stand in solidarity with @Zimra_11 workers who have declared a collective job action We encourage all workers to support the call by @zimratu for workers to embark on strike until the demands are met. @Zimra_11 is collecting a lot from citizens.
The revenue collector used to be a renowned employer of choice, largely due to generous salaries. However, employees now contend that the devaluation of the Zimbabwe dollar has made it impossible for them to fulfil their daily work obligations. They assert that providing basic necessities such as housing, transportation, food, and education fees for their families has become an unattainable dream, despite their pivotal role in revenue collection for the government. The workers are additionally frustrated by the insufficient transport allowance, which fails to cover even half of the required monthly payment of US$104 due to the continuous depreciation of the Zimbabwean currency. These concerns have led the workers to accuse the revenue collector of disregarding their grievances.