ZIMRA Employees Announce Strike Over Salary Disagreements With Management

4 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) employees have announced their intention to strike due to the failure of their representatives and the employer to reach a consensus on salary matters.

Represented by the Zimbabwe Revenue & Allied Workers Trade Union (ZIMRATU), the workers stated that Collective Bargaining Negotiations were conducted on the 13th of March 2023, 23rd of March 2023, 20th of April 2023, and 9th of May 2023. Unfortunately, a deadlock was declared by the Negotiating Committee during the last session.

Throughout both formal and informal discussions, both parties presented proposals, including the request to receive Housing and Transport Allowances in United States dollars (USD). Additionally, various proposals were put forth, such as considering the Salary Value Presentation Model, all in an effort to reach an agreement. Regrettably, these attempts were unsuccessful.

