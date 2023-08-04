ZRP Seeks Information On Murder And Attempted Murder Suspect Saratoga Masere

4 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is appealing for any information that could lead to the apprehension of Saratoga Masere (26), who is wanted in connection with a case involving murder and three instances of attempted murder. These distressing incidents took place at a residence on Cypress Road, Lochinvar, Harare, on the 3rd of August 2023.

According to the statement seen by Pindula News, the wanted suspect attacked Lameck Nguwo Mazvunara (73) with an iron bar before barricading himself in the dining room. Deno Mpofu (40) attempted to apprehend the suspect but was fatally stabbed in the chest with a knife. Reads the statement: