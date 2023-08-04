ZRP Seeks Information On Murder And Attempted Murder Suspect Saratoga Masere

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
ZRP Seeks Information On Murder And Attempted Murder Suspect Saratoga Masere4 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is appealing for any information that could lead to the apprehension of Saratoga Masere (26), who is wanted in connection with a case involving murder and three instances of attempted murder. These distressing incidents took place at a residence on Cypress Road, Lochinvar, Harare, on the 3rd of August 2023.
According to the statement seen by Pindula News, the wanted suspect attacked Lameck Nguwo Mazvunara (73) with an iron bar before barricading himself in the dining room. Deno Mpofu (40) attempted to apprehend the suspect but was fatally stabbed in the chest with a knife. Reads the statement:
The ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Saratoga Masere (26) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder and three cases of attempted murder which occurred at a house along Cypress Road, Lochinvar, Harare on 03/08/23.Feedback
The suspect who was violent, stabbed Lameck Nguwo Mazvunara (73) with an iron bar before locking himself in the dining room. Deno Mpofu (40) broke into the room intending to apprehend the suspect before he was stabbed on the chest with a knife.
Deno Mpofu died on admission at Sally Mugabe Hospital. The suspect also stabbed the victim’s son, Kim Mpofu (16), before stabbing a police officer who had tried to subdue him. The two are currently admitted at a local hospital.
The suspect had previously attacked his father, Count Munyaradzi Masere (71) with a log on 02/08/23. He was subsequently taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital for treatment.
More Pindula News
Tags
Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals