Zimbabwe Police Arrest Suspect Tied To 29 Unlawful Entry And Theft Cases

Zimbabwe Police Arrest Suspect Tied To 29 Unlawful Entry And Theft Cases4 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced the arrest of a suspect linked to multiple cases of unlawful entry into premises and theft in the Mt Darwin District, Mashonaland Central. In a statement seen by Pindula News, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspect, Shaudhai Mangava, aged 30, was arrested in connection with 29 incidents that occurred between April and July 2023. Reads the statement:
ARREST OF A SUSPECT FOR SPATE OF UNLAWFUL ENTRY INTO PREMISES AND THEFT IN AND AROUND MT DARWIN DISTRICT, MASHONALAND CENTRAL
The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Shaudhai Mangava (30) in connection with twenty-nine (29) cases of unlawful entry into premises and theft which occurred in and around Mt Darwin District, Mashonaland Central between April and July 2023.
On 28th July 2023, Shaudhai Mangava was arrested by the police after he was apprehended by members of the public for breaking into Sohwe Primary School, Dotito administration block before stealing a first aid kit. The suspect’s accomplices identified as Matrice Kambanisa, Tendekai Chinomona and Gono managed to escape.Feedback
The suspect is linked to unlawful entry and theft cases which occurred at Mupedza Bottle Store, Rushinga on 28th April 2023, Chikonye Complex Rushinga on 28th April 2023, Nyabani Complex, Rushinga on 28th April 2023, Rushinga High School, Mt Darwin on 01st June 2023, Mutondwe High School, Mt Darwin on 06th June 2023, Chiunye Secondary School, Mt Darwin on 06th June 2023, Chimhanda High School, Rushinga on 06th June 2023, Sohwe Secondary School , Dotito on 17th June 2023, Rumwa Business Centre on 17th June 2023, Nyamarodza Primary School, Rushinga on 17th June 2023 , Chatumbama Busines Centre, Mt Darwin on 29th June 2023, Madziwa Secondary School, Madziwa on 02nd July 2023 and Chimanja Business Centre, Dotito on 23rd July 2023, where groceries, airtime vouchers, stationery cellphones and thirty-three (33) laptops were stolen.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Matrice Kambanisa, Tendekai Chinomona and Gono. Anyone with information to contact National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.
