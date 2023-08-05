Zimbabwe Police Arrest Suspect Tied To 29 Unlawful Entry And Theft Cases

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced the arrest of a suspect linked to multiple cases of unlawful entry into premises and theft in the Mt Darwin District, Mashonaland Central. In a statement seen by Pindula News, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspect, Shaudhai Mangava, aged 30, was arrested in connection with 29 incidents that occurred between April and July 2023. Reads the statement:

ARREST OF A SUSPECT FOR SPATE OF UNLAWFUL ENTRY INTO PREMISES AND THEFT IN AND AROUND MT DARWIN DISTRICT, MASHONALAND CENTRAL

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Shaudhai Mangava (30) in connection with twenty-nine (29) cases of unlawful entry into premises and theft which occurred in and around Mt Darwin District, Mashonaland Central between April and July 2023.

On 28th July 2023, Shaudhai Mangava was arrested by the police after he was apprehended by members of the public for breaking into Sohwe Primary School, Dotito administration block before stealing a first aid kit. The suspect’s accomplices identified as Matrice Kambanisa, Tendekai Chinomona and Gono managed to escape.

