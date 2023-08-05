Zimbabwean Tailors Thrive As Political Parties Rush To Sew Election Regalia

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Zimbabwean Tailors Thrive As Political Parties Rush To Sew Election Regalia4 minutes ago
Some Zimbabwean tailors have said the harmonised elections scheduled for August 23, 2023, have brought them huge business as political parties stampede to sew their regalia.
Judah Zunze whose workshop is located in Harare’s Warren Park township says his business is thriving, as he crafts vibrant garments adorned with the smiling faces of politicians vying for office in the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for August 23.
Among the twelve candidates competing for the presidency, the main contest lies between incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa of the ruling ZANU-PF party and Nelson Chamisa of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).
As the election approaches, the informal clothing industry, including tailors like Zunze, capitalises on the demand from party supporters eager to display their allegiance through colourful attire.
Zunze, known for his tunics featuring Mnangagwa’s face, charges between $10 and $20 if customers provide their own fabric. With the onset of the campaign season, Zunze attests to earning up to $500 in monthly profit. He spoke to ZimLive:
Business is picking up as we draw closer to the elections. Orders for regalia have doubled in recent weeks. Since the campaign season started, I get up to $500 per month in profit.
The vibrant fabrics transformed into tunics, bags, and headscarves serve to uplift the atmosphere at political rallies, providing a contrast to the economic challenges faced in a country grappling with a depreciating currency, high inflation, and increasing unemployment.
Shame Maupa, a supporter of the CCC, highlighted that amidst Zimbabwe’s difficulties, these outfits serve as a means to boost morale. Similarly, for ZANU-PF youth leader Lameck Chimanikire, the colourful ensembles hold a deeper significance beyond fashion. His striking red, flowing robe, reminiscent of garments worn by African apostolic church members, has become a spectacle at ZANU-PF rallies. Chimanikire views his attire as a tool to inspire young individuals to vote, utilising his background in the apostolic church to convey a political message.
During rallies, political parties distribute regalia to their supporters. Videos have surfaced showing enthusiastic supporters scrambling to obtain these items.