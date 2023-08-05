Zimbabwean Tailors Thrive As Political Parties Rush To Sew Election Regalia

As the election approaches, the informal clothing industry, including tailors like Zunze, capitalises on the demand from party supporters eager to display their allegiance through colourful attire.

Zunze, known for his tunics featuring Mnangagwa’s face, charges between $10 and $20 if customers provide their own fabric. With the onset of the campaign season, Zunze attests to earning up to $500 in monthly profit. He spoke to ZimLive:

Business is picking up as we draw closer to the elections. Orders for regalia have doubled in recent weeks. Since the campaign season started, I get up to $500 per month in profit.

The vibrant fabrics transformed into tunics, bags, and headscarves serve to uplift the atmosphere at political rallies, providing a contrast to the economic challenges faced in a country grappling with a depreciating currency, high inflation, and increasing unemployment.

Shame Maupa, a supporter of the CCC, highlighted that amidst Zimbabwe’s difficulties, these outfits serve as a means to boost morale. Similarly, for ZANU-PF youth leader Lameck Chimanikire, the colourful ensembles hold a deeper significance beyond fashion. His striking red, flowing robe, reminiscent of garments worn by African apostolic church members, has become a spectacle at ZANU-PF rallies. Chimanikire views his attire as a tool to inspire young individuals to vote, utilising his background in the apostolic church to convey a political message.

During rallies, political parties distribute regalia to their supporters. Videos have surfaced showing enthusiastic supporters scrambling to obtain these items.

