Biti Says Mnangagwa's Regime Is Worse Than Mugabe's

4 minutes ago

Former Finance Minister Tendai Biti has said President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime is even more detrimental to political freedoms than that of former leader Robert Mugabe. Biti’s comments come after the tragic murder of Tinashe Edson Chitsunge, a member of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), by supporters of the ruling ZANU PF party in Glen Norah on August 4, 2023.

Biti, who is currently an MP for the CCC, claimed that his party has faced significant restrictions in conducting its election campaign. He stated that since January 2023, 63 of their rallies have been banned, and they have been unable to hold any meetings or rallies this year. Even attempts to hold meetings in private residences have resulted in arrests. While some level of mobilization is possible in urban areas, rural areas present significant challenges. Reflecting on the political situation in Zimbabwe, Biti said: