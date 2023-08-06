Biti Says Mnangagwa's Regime Is Worse Than Mugabe's

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Biti Says Mnangagwa's Regime Is Worse Than Mugabe's4 minutes ago
Former Finance Minister Tendai Biti has said President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime is even more detrimental to political freedoms than that of former leader Robert Mugabe. Biti’s comments come after the tragic murder of Tinashe Edson Chitsunge, a member of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), by supporters of the ruling ZANU PF party in Glen Norah on August 4, 2023.
Biti, who is currently an MP for the CCC, claimed that his party has faced significant restrictions in conducting its election campaign. He stated that since January 2023, 63 of their rallies have been banned, and they have been unable to hold any meetings or rallies this year. Even attempts to hold meetings in private residences have resulted in arrests. While some level of mobilization is possible in urban areas, rural areas present significant challenges. Reflecting on the political situation in Zimbabwe, Biti said:
At least 63 of our rallies have been banned from January 2023 to now. We have not been able to hold any single rally or meeting this year. Even those who have attempted to hold meetings in their houses have been arrested. In urban areas we can mobilise to some extent but in rural areas we cannot.Feedback
We lived during Mugabe’s time, and we thought it was bad, but I think I owe him an apology. This regime is worse.
Under Mnangagwa’s rule, concerns regarding political repression and corruption have persisted. Mnangagwa, who was once a close associate of Mugabe, has been accused of violating the law and undermining independent institutions to maintain his hold on power.
According to the CCC deputy spokesperson, Ostallos Siziba, the opposition party is currently unable to hold meetings in urban areas or rural areas due to restrictions imposed by the ruling ZANU-PF party. He said ZANU-PF has declared rural areas as off-limits for the opposition. Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa had intended to campaign in rural areas to gain support from ZANU-PF strongholds. the party has a rally at Sakubva, Mutare this Sunday.
More Pindula News
TagsCitizens Coalition for Change (CCC)Emmerson MnangagwaRobert MugabeTendai BitiZimbabwe 2023 Elections
Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals