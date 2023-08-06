Former Prosecutor-General Johannes Tomana Dies From Suspected Food Poisoning

In light of the circumstances surrounding his death, the family has requested a police investigation, suspecting possible food poisoning. Said a family member who requested anonymity:

We shared our concerns with Ruda police in Honde Valley and we were informed that CID Forensics is on its way from Harare.

Academic Ibbo Mandaza said in a tribute:

Tomana was one of the finest lawyers that Zimbabwe has produced, it’s a pity that his detour to political and diplomatic office deprived some of us of his tremendous legal skills.

Tomana, a lawyer by profession, was appointed as Zimbabwe’s Attorney General in 2009. He subsequently assumed the role of Prosecutor General in 2013. However, his new appointment was marred by controversy when he made a statement suggesting that 12-year-old children could consent to sex, which drew a public rebuke from then-First Lady Grace Mugabe.

In 2017, Tomana was dismissed from his position for misconduct and incompetence following a recommendation for his dismissal by a tribunal established by former President Robert Mugabe. One of the charges against him included defying court orders.

Although he attempted to return to private practice as a lawyer, his application to the Law Society of Zimbabwe initially faced rejection due to not passing the “fit and proper” person test.

In 2020, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed Tomana as ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

