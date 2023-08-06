Nearly 600 Illegal Immigrants Deported From Zimbabwe Between January And June 2023

About 597 foreign nationals were arrested, prosecuted and deported from Zimbabwe for the period extending January 1 to June 30, 2023.

Zimbabwe is currently holding 219 irregular migrants, detained countrywide.

Some are held pending deportation and others are serving prison sentences, while others are held in custody pending trial.”

Of concern is the surge in cases of foreign nationals, particularly from North Africa, who enter Zimbabwe masquerading as tourists or businesspersons and then start engaging in the sale of kitchenware, carpets and bedding sheets without authorisation.

Their presence is now commonplace in high-density areas . . .

They would then approach residents while fronting local women, offering goods on a three-month credit facility, and return as and when payment is due.

They become quite hostile each time a client defaults.

Gono stated that Egyptian nationals Mohammed Ibrahim, Hamed Elkazaz, and Ziad Fathy Ali Awad were arrested for related offences, and their kitchenware was confiscated by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA). She emphasised that while Zimbabwe welcomes foreign nationals contributing to national development, it is mandatory for them to engage in designated sectors, leaving reserved sectors for locals.

Violation of visa conditions and documentation fraud are the most common immigration offences. As a response, Zimbabwe recently launched the National Migration Policy to strengthen its legislative and institutional apparatus, combat illegal immigration, and tackle transnational organized crimes. Despite the challenges, the country has also seen an influx of investors and skilled professionals in sectors such as mining.

