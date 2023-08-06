Riot Police Assault Tanaka Residents After Chitsunge's Murder By ZANU PF Supporters

8 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) deployed riot police to Glen Norah where they indiscriminately assaulted residents of Tanaka during the night. This action followed the tragic murder of Tinashe Chitsunge, a member of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), by suspected ZANU PF supporters.

Tanaka primarily consists of ZANU PF supporters who were allocated residential stands by the ruling party. In the aftermath of the incident, some individuals sought temporary refuge with their relatives. Notably, police patrols were observed in the area as early as 8 am, indicating an intensified presence.

According to sources, riot police, locally known as the ‘black boots’ arrived on Wednesday night and proceeded to assault individuals. One source mentioned being fortunate not to have been among those attacked and stated their decision to stay with their aunt until the situation calms down. The source told New Zimbabwe:

