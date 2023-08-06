WATCH: AS Roma Coach José Mourinho Sends Best Wishes To Highlanders In Zimbabwe

7 minutes ago

AS Roma coach, José Mourinho, widely known in football circles as “The Special One,” conveyed a message to Highlanders in Zimbabwe ahead of their Premier Soccer League encounter against ZPC Kariba FC, expressing his best wishes for the game and the remainder of the season. Mourinho and Highlanders coach, Baltemar Brito, had previously worked together when Brito served as Mourinho’s assistant coach at FC Porto in Portugal, Chelsea in England, and Inter Milan in Italy. The video below provides further details.

Highlanders, yesterday, extended their lead on top of the Zimbabwe Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) by just one point after they were held to a nil-all draw by ZPC Kariba.

Currently, Highlanders sit atop the league table with 10 wins, 8 draws, and four goals conceded from their 18 matches played.

