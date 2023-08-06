Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast Valid From Aug 06-08, 2023
The Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe in conjunction with the Civil Protection Department has issued a weather report and forecast valid until August 08, 2023.
Preamble: Cloudy and cold conditions were observed in Masvingo, Manicaland, all Mashonaland, and Harare Metropolitan Provinces, accompanied by drizzle and rain in Wedza, Rusape, Nyanga, and Mukandi. Later in the afternoon, the cloud cover decreased, resulting in milder conditions. The remaining provinces experienced mostly sunny and warm weather during the afternoon, with no reports of ground frost despite initial cold temperatures.
FORECAST: For tomorrow, Monday 07 August 2023, partly cloudy conditions are expected in all Mashonaland, Manicaland, and Harare Metropolitan provinces. Temperatures will start off cold and gradually become warmer as the day progresses. Other provinces (Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Midlands, and Masvingo) will have mostly clear skies, with cold mornings and warmer afternoons. Prone areas like Matopos, Kezi, Lupane, and Henderson may experience ground frost.
It is important to note the following:
- Cold and windy conditions can have adverse effects on vulnerable individuals, potentially leading to respiratory-related illnesses such as colds, flu, hay fever, and asthma.
- Some outdoor activities may be impacted by light rain and drizzle.
- The risk of runaway veld fires is heightened during windy conditions. Dry vegetation serves as fuel for such fires.
- Plants and animals can be sensitive to overnight temperature drops.
Recommended actions:
- During this high fire-danger season, all members of society, particularly farmers, are advised to construct fire-guards at least 9 meters wide to protect their property.
- Starting uncontrolled outdoor fires is an offence and precautions should be taken even when starting “controlled” fires to safeguard lives and property.
- If using a brazier or fire for warmth, ensure the room is well-ventilated. Dress vulnerable individuals appropriately to maintain comfort in changing temperatures.
- Monitor the temperature within fowl-runs and make adjustments as necessary to minimize the impact of cold conditions on the bird population.
