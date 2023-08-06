Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast Valid From Aug 06-08, 2023

5 minutes ago

The Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe in conjunction with the Civil Protection Department has issued a weather report and forecast valid until August 08, 2023.

Preamble: Cloudy and cold conditions were observed in Masvingo, Manicaland, all Mashonaland, and Harare Metropolitan Provinces, accompanied by drizzle and rain in Wedza, Rusape, Nyanga, and Mukandi. Later in the afternoon, the cloud cover decreased, resulting in milder conditions. The remaining provinces experienced mostly sunny and warm weather during the afternoon, with no reports of ground frost despite initial cold temperatures.

FORECAST: For tomorrow, Monday 07 August 2023, partly cloudy conditions are expected in all Mashonaland, Manicaland, and Harare Metropolitan provinces. Temperatures will start off cold and gradually become warmer as the day progresses. Other provinces (Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Midlands, and Masvingo) will have mostly clear skies, with cold mornings and warmer afternoons. Prone areas like Matopos, Kezi, Lupane, and Henderson may experience ground frost.

