Arsenal Beat Manchester City To Lift The Community Shield

During the shootout, Kevin De Bruyne struck the crossbar with a powerful shot, and Rodri’s effort was saved by Arsenal’s goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale. Fabio Vieira seized the opportunity to secure victory for Arsenal by curling his penalty high into the corner. Throughout the 90 minutes, Arsenal had the better chances, with off-season signing Kai Havertz, deputizing for the injured Gabriel Jesus, coming close on two occasions in the first half, and Bukayo Saka missing a chance.

City’s defeat in the Community Shield marks their third consecutive loss in this fixture, having previously been vanquished by Leicester in 2021 and Liverpool in 2022.

While City manager Pep Guardiola may be slightly concerned about star striker Erling Haaland’s lacklustre performance, he can take solace in the return of Kevin De Bruyne, who played the final half-hour of the match after recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in the Champions League final in June. The Belgian playmaker is the one who assisted Palmer. Additionally, the emergence of 21-year-old winger Cole Palmer, who scored City’s goal, bodes well for the team’s future prospects following Riyad Mahrez’s departure to Saudi Arabia.

It is worth noting that Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, who recently joined City for a significant transfer fee, did not feature in the match. On the other hand, Arsenal has bolstered their squad with the signings of Havertz, midfielder Declan Rice, and versatile defender Jurrien Timber, positioning themselves as one of City’s main contenders for the Premier League title this season. Arsenal finished as runners-up last season, albeit after a late collapse.

Furthermore, the match showcased the enforcement of stricter sanctions against bad behaviour on the pitch, as players and coaches agreed to a “Participant Charter.” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta received a yellow card in the first half for gesturing an imaginary yellow card after Rodri committed a tactical foul to halt a potential breakaway. Additionally, Arsenal’s Thomas Partey and City’s Julian Alvarez were both booked for kicking the ball away.

