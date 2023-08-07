Motsepe's Net Worth Drop By $200 Million

7 minutes ago

Patrice Motsepe, the founder of African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) and Africa’s first Black billionaire, experienced a significant drop of $200 million in net worth in the first week of August, reversing the gains he had made in July. Forbes, the renowned business magazine, reported that Motsepe’s net worth declined from $2.6 billion on August 1 to $2.4 billion on August 6.

The recent decrease in Motsepe’s wealth followed an impressive $200 million increase between July 12 and 26, during which his net worth reached a record high of $2.6 billion. However, the market value of his 39.7% stake in ARM, a groundbreaking Black-owned mining company with extensive assets in various metals, experienced a downturn, leading to a decline in his net worth.

ARM, based in Johannesburg, has faced challenges as its share price dropped by 5.6%, resulting in a loss of more than $1.1 billion in market value since the beginning of the year. The decline in market capitalization reflects the challenging market conditions for ARM and other mining companies on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

