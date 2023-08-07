Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Nigeria's Falcons Lost To England, Crash Out Of 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
The Falcons of Nigeria crashed out of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup after losing to England in a highly contested match at the Suncorp Stadium in Milton, Australia, on Monday.
The game ended in a goalless draw during regulation time, leading to extra time and eventually a penalty shootout. Unfortunately, the Falcons were on the losing side, with England emerging victorious with a 4-2 score on penalties.
Throughout the match, the Falcons exhibited dominance, hitting the crossbar twice and displaying a spirited performance. Despite their efforts, they were unable to break the deadlock and secure a goal. The Nigerian team had previously qualified for the World Cup round of 16 after finishing second in Group B.
The match saw intense moments, including a VAR review that overturned a penalty decision against Nigeria. Additionally, England’s James received a red card for intentionally stepping on the back of Nigerian Payne who had fallen to the ground. However, the Falcons couldn’t capitalise on their numerical advantage, leading the game into extra time and ultimately a penalty shootout where Nigeria fell short.
Despite Georgia Stanway missing the first penalty, England displayed exceptional accuracy in their remaining spot kicks, resulting in a near-perfect performance. Chloe Kelly, known for her ability to shine in England’s crucial moments, sealed the victory with a winning penalty that soared into the net’s roof, securing a 4-2 win on penalties. In a post-match interview with the BBC, Kelly said:
We’ve been practicing [penalties] a lot actually, and yeah, it’s working,” “For me, it’s I’m going to score and that’s how I look at it and once I win that mental battle, we’re good.
Anything that is thrown at us, we show what we’re capable of.
We dig deep as a group and we believe in our ability, and first and foremost, we believe in what we’re getting told to do.
Nigeria showcased their strength as a team and had opportunities to achieve a surprising victory over the European champions. Despite their efforts, the Lionesses fought back during extra time. The Falcons of Nigeria were the remaining team from Africa following the exits of South Africa and Morocco in the group stages.