Nigeria's Falcons Lost To England, Crash Out Of 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

6 minutes ago

The Falcons of Nigeria crashed out of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup after losing to England in a highly contested match at the Suncorp Stadium in Milton, Australia, on Monday.

The game ended in a goalless draw during regulation time, leading to extra time and eventually a penalty shootout. Unfortunately, the Falcons were on the losing side, with England emerging victorious with a 4-2 score on penalties.

Throughout the match, the Falcons exhibited dominance, hitting the crossbar twice and displaying a spirited performance. Despite their efforts, they were unable to break the deadlock and secure a goal. The Nigerian team had previously qualified for the World Cup round of 16 after finishing second in Group B.

Feedback