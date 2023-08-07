Pindula|Search Pindula
RBZ Released Gold Prices In USD, ZAR, BWP, AUD, GBP, EUR, ZWD: 07 Aug 2023

4 minutes ago
Mon, 07 Aug 2023 15:01:49 GMT
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has released the Mosi-Oa-Tunya gold coin price and gold-backed digital token price per milligram (MG) as of 07 August 2023. In a statement seen by Pindula News, RBZ said the prices are determined by the previous day’s gold PM fix and were announced by the central bank. Were present the Mosi-Oa-Tunya gold prices below:

  • USD:

    • 1.00 Oz: 2,039.57
    • 0.50 Oz: 1,019.79
    • 0.25 Oz: 509.89
    • 0.10 Oz: 203.96

  • ZAR:

    • 1.00 Oz: 37,731.68
    • 0.50 Oz: 18,865.84
    • 0.25 Oz: 9,432.92
    • 0.10 Oz: 3,773.17

  • BWP:

    • 1.00 Oz: 27,340.11
    • 0.50 Oz: 13,670.06
    • 0.25 Oz: 6,835.03
    • 0.10 Oz: 2,734.01

  • AUD:

    • 1.00 Oz: 3,104.37
    • 0.50 Oz: 1,552.19
    • 0.25 Oz: 776.09
    • 0.10 Oz: 310.44

  • GBP:

    • 1.00 Oz: 1,602.30
    • 0.50 Oz: 801.15
    • 0.25 Oz: 400.58
    • 0.10 Oz: 160.23

  • EUR:

    • 1.00 Oz: 1,855.68
    • 0.50 Oz: 927.84
    • 0.25 Oz: 463.92
    • 0.10 Oz: 185.57

  • ZWD:

    • 1.00 Oz: 10,213,934.15
    • 0.50 Oz: 5,106,967.07
    • 0.25 Oz: 2,553,483.54
    • 0.10 Oz: 1,021,393.41

Gold-backed digital token prices per milligram.

  • USD: 0.0656

  • ZWD: 328.39

