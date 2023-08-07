RBZ Released Gold Prices In USD, ZAR, BWP, AUD, GBP, EUR, ZWD: 07 Aug 2023

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
RBZ Released Gold Prices In USD, ZAR, BWP, AUD, GBP, EUR, ZWD: 07 Aug 20234 minutes ago
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has released the Mosi-Oa-Tunya gold coin price and gold-backed digital token price per milligram (MG) as of 07 August 2023. In a statement seen by Pindula News, RBZ said the prices are determined by the previous day’s gold PM fix and were announced by the central bank. Were present the Mosi-Oa-Tunya gold prices below:
-
USD:
- 1.00 Oz: 2,039.57
- 0.50 Oz: 1,019.79
- 0.25 Oz: 509.89
- 0.10 Oz: 203.96
-
ZAR:
- 1.00 Oz: 37,731.68
- 0.50 Oz: 18,865.84
- 0.25 Oz: 9,432.92
- 0.10 Oz: 3,773.17
-
BWP:
- 1.00 Oz: 27,340.11
- 0.50 Oz: 13,670.06
- 0.25 Oz: 6,835.03
- 0.10 Oz: 2,734.01
-
AUD:
- 1.00 Oz: 3,104.37
- 0.50 Oz: 1,552.19
- 0.25 Oz: 776.09
- 0.10 Oz: 310.44
-
GBP:
- 1.00 Oz: 1,602.30
- 0.50 Oz: 801.15
- 0.25 Oz: 400.58
- 0.10 Oz: 160.23
-
EUR:
- 1.00 Oz: 1,855.68
- 0.50 Oz: 927.84
- 0.25 Oz: 463.92
- 0.10 Oz: 185.57
-
ZWD:
- 1.00 Oz: 10,213,934.15
- 0.50 Oz: 5,106,967.07
- 0.25 Oz: 2,553,483.54
- 0.10 Oz: 1,021,393.41
Gold-backed digital token prices per milligram.
-
USD: 0.0656
-
ZWD: 328.39
