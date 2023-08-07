RBZ Released Gold Prices In USD, ZAR, BWP, AUD, GBP, EUR, ZWD: 07 Aug 2023

4 minutes ago

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has released the Mosi-Oa-Tunya gold coin price and gold-backed digital token price per milligram (MG) as of 07 August 2023. In a statement seen by Pindula News, RBZ said the prices are determined by the previous day’s gold PM fix and were announced by the central bank. Were present the Mosi-Oa-Tunya gold prices below:

USD: 1.00 Oz: 2,039.57 0.50 Oz: 1,019.79 0.25 Oz: 509.89 0.10 Oz: 203.96

ZAR: 1.00 Oz: 37,731.68 0.50 Oz: 18,865.84 0.25 Oz: 9,432.92 0.10 Oz: 3,773.17

BWP: 1.00 Oz: 27,340.11 0.50 Oz: 13,670.06 0.25 Oz: 6,835.03 0.10 Oz: 2,734.01

AUD: 1.00 Oz: 3,104.37 0.50 Oz: 1,552.19 0.25 Oz: 776.09 0.10 Oz: 310.44

GBP: 1.00 Oz: 1,602.30 0.50 Oz: 801.15 0.25 Oz: 400.58 0.10 Oz: 160.23

EUR: 1.00 Oz: 1,855.68 0.50 Oz: 927.84 0.25 Oz: 463.92 0.10 Oz: 185.57

ZWD: 1.00 Oz: 10,213,934.15 0.50 Oz: 5,106,967.07 0.25 Oz: 2,553,483.54 0.10 Oz: 1,021,393.41



Gold-backed digital token prices per milligram.