What You May Need To Know About Mumps/Mahumunya/Amatitiyane

What are the symptoms of mumps?

Initial mumps symptoms are typically mild, and some individuals may be asymptomatic, unaware of their infection. Symptoms do not manifest immediately, as the incubation period ranges from seven to 25 days. Common mild symptoms include:

Fever Headache Muscle aches Fatigue Loss of appetite

Later symptoms: Painful swelling of parotid glands (parotitis) Swelling occurs on one or both sides of the face “Chipmunk cheeks” appearance with puffy cheeks and swollen jaw

Note: Parotitis can be caused by various viruses and bacteria, not just the mumps virus.

Rare but severe symptoms (seek immediate medical attention): High fever Stiff neck Severe headache Confusion Stomach pain Vomiting Seizures

Complications (rare, more common in adolescents and adults): Organ involvement (brain, pancreas, testicles, ovaries)



What causes mumps?

The mumps virus, which is a type of paramyxovirus, causes mumps. The virus spreads from person to person through direct contact with infected saliva or through respiratory droplets from the infected person’s nose, mouth or throat. The infected person can spread the mumps virus by:

Sneezing, coughing or talking.

Sharing objects containing infected saliva, such as toys, cups and utensils.

Playing sports, dancing, kissing or participating in other activities involving close contact with others.

Some groups of people are at a higher risk of getting mumps. These groups include:

People with weakened immune systems.

People who travel internationally.

People who aren’t vaccinated against the virus.

People living in close quarters, such as college campuses

Is mumps contagious?

Mumps is highly contagious, with infectiousness starting a few days before gland swelling and lasting five days after. To prevent transmission, affected individuals, including asymptomatic cases, should minimize contact and avoid school or childcare.

To diagnose mumps, healthcare providers may use a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. This involves collecting a mucus sample from the cheek or throat and examining it for the mumps virus. Additionally, a blood test may be conducted to confirm or rule out mumps and other potential causes of salivary gland swelling.