Douglas Mwonzora Withdraws From The 2023 Presidential Election

MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora has announced his withdrawal from the upcoming presidential election, citing concerns about election mismanagement by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC). Mwonzora expressed his dissatisfaction with the decision of the ZEC to bar the party’s 87 MP candidates, which he viewed as political discrimination. Watch the video below for more.

This withdrawal comes amidst allegations of massive irregularities by ZEC and ZANU PF. With Mwonzora’s departure, eight candidates, down from eleven (11), remain in the race for the presidency, following the disqualification of Linda Masarira and Saviour Kasukuwere.

