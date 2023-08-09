Zimbabwe Elections 2023
President Mnangagwa Commissions Medical Equipment, Ambulances At Parirenyatwa
President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday morning commissioned medical equipment and vehicles at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. These resources, including radiology equipment, dental chairs, virtual hospital equipment, electromedical equipment, and various vehicles, will enhance medical services and improve lives, according to the President’s social media post after the event. These are as follows:
Radiology:
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) 1. An MRI is a non-invasive medical imaging technique that uses a strong magnetic field and radio waves to produce highly detailed images of the internal structures of the body, aiding in diagnosis and treatment planning for various medical conditions. It costs around US$80 000. Parirenyatwa didn’t have any working MRI prior to the commissioning.
Oral health:
- Dental chairs 77
- Dental autoclaves 53
- Dental X-ray machines 21
Virtual hospital equipment:
- Finger pulse oximeters 10 000
- Digital bp machines 4000
- Glucometers 1400
Electromedical equipment:
- Patient monitors and stands 66
- Infusion pumps 25
- Syringe pumps 6
Vehicles:
- 28 Buses for staff
- 42 Isuzu trucks for medicines
- 36 Ambulances
The timing of this development, just 14 days before Zimbabwe’s harmonised elections, sparked mixed reactions. Some dismissed it as a campaign strategy, pointing out the longstanding challenges in Zimbabwe’s health sector. However, others applauded the government’s efforts, considering it a significant step forward. Suggestions were made to further strengthen the Radiology Department and allocate more resources to diagnostic equipment and consumables to combat treatable cancers. One commentator emphasised the need to reallocate funds from unnecessary expenditures to prioritise diagnostic capabilities and save lives.