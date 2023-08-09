President Mnangagwa Commissions Medical Equipment, Ambulances At Parirenyatwa

The timing of this development, just 14 days before Zimbabwe’s harmonised elections, sparked mixed reactions. Some dismissed it as a campaign strategy, pointing out the longstanding challenges in Zimbabwe’s health sector. However, others applauded the government’s efforts, considering it a significant step forward. Suggestions were made to further strengthen the Radiology Department and allocate more resources to diagnostic equipment and consumables to combat treatable cancers. One commentator emphasised the need to reallocate funds from unnecessary expenditures to prioritise diagnostic capabilities and save lives.

Tags

Leave a Comment