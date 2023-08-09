Presidential Candidates Can Withdraw 21 Days Before Election Day: ZEC

This notice follows shortly after Senator Douglas Mwonzora, the leader of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), publicly announced his decision to withdraw from the presidential race. Mwonzora cited concerns regarding election mismanagement by the ZEC as the reason for his withdrawal. He expressed discontent with the ZEC’s decision to disqualify 87 MDC’s National Assembly candidates, which he perceived as an act of political discrimination. Mwonzora criticised the ZEC, stating that their actions were setting the MDC up for failure in the elections scheduled for August 23.

The ZEC’s notice indicates that Mwonzora is likely to remain on the ballot despite his withdrawal announcement.

There were concerns that Mwonzora’s presence on the ballot might imply that the ZEC had already printed the ballot papers before the resolution of Saviour Kasukuwere’s case. Kasukuwere, an aspiring candidate, is challenging his disqualification from the race. He was disqualified on the grounds of not being a registered voter due to his residence outside his constituency for over 18 months. Kasukuwere is contesting that specific clause of the Electoral Act.

