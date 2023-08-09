Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount

Zimbabwe Elections 2023

HomeElections In Zimbabwe

Presidential Candidates Can Withdraw 21 Days Before Election Day: ZEC

8 minutes ago
Wed, 09 Aug 2023 16:48:39 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Presidential Candidates Can Withdraw 21 Days Before Election Day: ZEC

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has stipulated that a candidate nominated for the presidential election has the option to withdraw from the race by providing written notification to the Chief Elections Officer of the ZEC, 21 days prior to the polling day. In a notice seen by Pindula News, the commission said:

DID YOU KNOW?

WITHDRAWAL OF A CANDIDATE FOR ELECTION AS PRESIDENT
A candidate nominated for election as President can withdraw from the election by informing the Chief Elections Officer of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) in writing, twenty-one (21) days before the polling day.

This notice follows shortly after Senator Douglas Mwonzora, the leader of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), publicly announced his decision to withdraw from the presidential race. Mwonzora cited concerns regarding election mismanagement by the ZEC as the reason for his withdrawal. He expressed discontent with the ZEC’s decision to disqualify 87 MDC’s National Assembly candidates, which he perceived as an act of political discrimination. Mwonzora criticised the ZEC, stating that their actions were setting the MDC up for failure in the elections scheduled for August 23.

The ZEC’s notice indicates that Mwonzora is likely to remain on the ballot despite his withdrawal announcement.

There were concerns that Mwonzora’s presence on the ballot might imply that the ZEC had already printed the ballot papers before the resolution of Saviour Kasukuwere’s case. Kasukuwere, an aspiring candidate, is challenging his disqualification from the race. He was disqualified on the grounds of not being a registered voter due to his residence outside his constituency for over 18 months. Kasukuwere is contesting that specific clause of the Electoral Act.

More Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Douglas Mwonzora

Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback