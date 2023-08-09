Zim2023 Elections: Chamisa-led CCC States 20 Targets In 1st 100 Days If Voted Into Power

7 minutes ago

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), led by Nelson Chamisa, has unveiled its manifesto for the 2023 harmonised elections. The manifesto outlines 20 actions that the party aims to accomplish within its first 100 days in office. Zimbabwe is scheduled to hold elections on 23 August 2023.

The manifesto includes the release of all political prisoners, the restoration of dignity, rights, hope, and respect for all citizens, and the removal of the CALA curriculum to restore sanity to the education system and dignity to teachers. The CCC also plans to remove bond notes, stabilize the economy, introduce tax reforms, and provide free and universal primary education and primary healthcare.

The party also intends to set stakeholder turnaround timelines for all public service, parastatals, municipalities, and application processes and to free airwaves, including allowing cheaper internet, such as Star-Link. Other proposals include the reintroduction of executive mayors and devolution, the de-politicization of the state, government, parastatals, and councils, and the revisiting of border paperwork for passengers, vehicles, and goods to reduce cross-border charges.

