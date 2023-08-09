Zim2023 Elections: Chamisa-led CCC States 20 Targets In 1st 100 Days If Voted Into Power

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Zim2023 Elections: Chamisa-led CCC States 20 Targets In 1st 100 Days If Voted Into Power7 minutes ago
The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), led by Nelson Chamisa, has unveiled its manifesto for the 2023 harmonised elections. The manifesto outlines 20 actions that the party aims to accomplish within its first 100 days in office. Zimbabwe is scheduled to hold elections on 23 August 2023.
The manifesto includes the release of all political prisoners, the restoration of dignity, rights, hope, and respect for all citizens, and the removal of the CALA curriculum to restore sanity to the education system and dignity to teachers. The CCC also plans to remove bond notes, stabilize the economy, introduce tax reforms, and provide free and universal primary education and primary healthcare.
The party also intends to set stakeholder turnaround timelines for all public service, parastatals, municipalities, and application processes and to free airwaves, including allowing cheaper internet, such as Star-Link. Other proposals include the reintroduction of executive mayors and devolution, the de-politicization of the state, government, parastatals, and councils, and the revisiting of border paperwork for passengers, vehicles, and goods to reduce cross-border charges.
The CCC also aims to stop leakages and illicit financial flows, wage a war on drug cartels and barons, issue title deeds to urbanites and all farmland, and embark on massive infrastructure rehabilitation and projects. The party also intends to fix broken politics, decisively deal with violence, intolerance, and hate, restore Zimbabwe’s standing in the family of nations, normalize relations with all key nations and countries, and resolve the country’s debt. Said the party:
20 Actions by the Citizens Government in the first 100 days- The key quick wins
1. Release all political prisoners. Restore dignity, rights, hope and respect to all citizens.
2. Restore sanity to the education system. Remove the CALA curriculum. Dignity to teachers.
3. Remove bond notes. Stabilize the economy. Tax reforms.
4. Free and Universal Primary Education and primary healthcare.
5. Set stakeholder turnaround timelines for all public service, parastatals, municipalities, applications processes.
6. Free airwaves including allowing cheaper internet e.g. Star-Link.
7. Reintroduce the executive mayors and devolution.
8. De-politicise the state, government, Parastatals and Councils.
9. Re-visit border paperwork for passengers, vehicles, and goods, especially RSA, Bots, Zambia, etc. Reduce cross-border charges.
10. Stop leakages and illicit financial flows. New laws and mechanisms to deal with corruption.
11. War on drug cartels and barons.
12. Title deeds to urbanites and all farm land, new farmers.
13. Massive infrastructure rehabilitation and projects.
14. Fix broken politics. Decisively deal with violence, intolerance and hate.
15. Restoring Zimbabwe in the family of nations. Normalizing relations with all key nations and countries.
16. Debt resolution.
17. Fair prices to farmers for their produce and crops.
18. Restoration of leadership values, manners and ethics.
19. Repeal all oppressive legislation.
20. E-government and digital platforms for everything.