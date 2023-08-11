Kasukuwere Loses Case Challenging ZEC's Amendment Of The Electoral Act On Postal Voting

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Kasukuwere Loses Case Challenging ZEC's Amendment Of The Electoral Act On Postal Voting4 minutes ago
High Court Judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi has ruled against presidential aspirant Saviour Kasukuwere’s urgent application to cancel Statutory Instrument 140A of 2023, which amended the Electoral Act regarding postal voting.
The High Court has determined that Kasukuwere’s challenge on Statutory Instrument (SI) 140A of 2023 is administrative and does not constitute a change in the law. The Statutory Instrument allowed the Chief Elections Officer to receive postal votes up to three days before the voting day instead of 14 days.
In his ruling, Justice Chitapi stated that he was not convinced of the application’s merit and dismissed it with costs. Justice Chitapi said:
All said and done I’m not persuaded that this application has merit. The application is dismissed with costs.
Speakign after the ruling, Kasukuwere expressed said he respocts the ruling delivered by Justice Chitapi. He said:
If you disagree with a position, you go to court. Courts are not approached with a predetermined outcome. We respect the judgement handed down this afternoon by Hon Chitapi, J. The struggle will continue and one day the court of public opinion will decide. Asante Sana. 23 August 2023.
Some Context:
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (zec) last week altered the period specified in the Electoral Act for the dispatch of postal ballot papers for the 2023 general elections. The Commission said due to the high number of court applications and appeals against the decision of the nomination court, the Commission has been unable to print and distribute ballot papers until the finalisation of the said matters. The alteration allows for a shorter period for the dispatch of covering envelopes for postal ballots, with the deadline now set at noon three days before polling day instead of noon on the fourteenth day before polling day. The regulations have been approved by the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.