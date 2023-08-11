Kasukuwere Loses Case Challenging ZEC's Amendment Of The Electoral Act On Postal Voting

4 minutes ago

High Court Judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi has ruled against presidential aspirant Saviour Kasukuwere’s urgent application to cancel Statutory Instrument 140A of 2023, which amended the Electoral Act regarding postal voting.

The High Court has determined that Kasukuwere’s challenge on Statutory Instrument (SI) 140A of 2023 is administrative and does not constitute a change in the law. The Statutory Instrument allowed the Chief Elections Officer to receive postal votes up to three days before the voting day instead of 14 days.

In his ruling, Justice Chitapi stated that he was not convinced of the application’s merit and dismissed it with costs. Justice Chitapi said:

