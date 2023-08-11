Li3 Lithium Corp Discovers Significant Lithium Deposits At Mutare Lithium Project

5 minutes ago

A lithium mining entity, Li3 Lithium Corp. involved in prospecting globally strategic lithium mineral, has announced significant progress in its ongoing exploration program at the Mutare Lithium Project. The company has discovered lithium deposits spanning over a 1.2-kilometre area at the Nels Luck pegmatite target, indicating the presence of significant lithium resources in that specific location.

Li3 Lithium holds a 50 percent ownership interest in the project, with the remaining 50 percent owned by Premier African Minerals Limited, which operates the Zulu Lithium and Tantalum Mine in Zimbabwe.

The analysis of samples taken from 842 channel samples collected from trenches during the initial phase of the 2023 exploration program to determine the quantity and quality of minerals present suggest presence of the mineral. The samples were sent for analysis in June and July. François Auclair, the CEO and president of Li3 Lithium, expressed optimism about the results, stating that the trenching program confirmed substantial lithium mineralization at the Mutare Lithium Project. Auclair said:

