WATCH: Chamisa Criticises ZBC's Limited Coverage Of CCC Rallies Ahead Of Elections

WATCH: Chamisa Criticises ZBC's Limited Coverage Of CCC Rallies Ahead Of Elections7 minutes ago
Nelson Chamisa, leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), expressed dissatisfaction with the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) for their lack of coverage of the opposition party’s rallies ahead of the harmonised elections on 23 August 2023.
In response to claims made by Blessed Mhlanga from Hearts and Soul TV, who suggested that the opposition party had received coverage from the state broadcaster, Chamisa stated that he had not been featured on ZTV for seven years. He said:
I have not seen any coverage. Maybe they’re yet to cover. We’re not happy. I mean, it’s not a privilege to be covered, it’s an obligation. This is a public broadcaster… They must cover all the candidates. I have never been on ZTV for the past 7 years… We have communicated our message with ZBC, we still do communicate.Feedback
While acknowledging the impartiality of Hearts and Soul TV, Chamisa criticised ZBC for operating as if it were a broadcasting station solely for President Mnangagwa and his family. Chamisa added:
Give the mic to all the voices, give the opportunity to all the candidates so that they say their piece, let the market decides.
The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) recently denied allegations of biased coverage made by the opposition CCC party regarding the 2023 general elections. The CCC spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere, claimed that ZBC refused to provide fair coverage of CCC leader Nelson Chamisa. In response, ZBC released a statement asserting that their actions were in line with the Constitution of Zimbabwe. They stated that their election coverage adheres to the Electoral Act and the Constitution, particularly Section 61.
ZBC highlighted instances where CCC representatives were given airtime to express their views and emphasized their commitment to journalistic ethics and editorial independence. They urged political parties to avoid hate speech and misinformation, as it cannot be broadcasted on their platforms. ZBC acknowledged the emotional nature of election campaigns but urged parties not to vent frustrations towards them. The statement concluded by emphasising the importance of fair coverage and responsible communication during the election period.
The government claims that ZANU PF pays for live broadcasts of its rallies on ZBC. Responding to Mahere’s statement, Information Secretary, Nick Mangwana, said the CCC should pay for coverage of their rallies. He defended the commercial arrangement and urged support for national institutions. Journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu argued that South Africa’s public broadcaster does not charge political parties for live rally coverage. Mathuthu criticised ZBC for lacking fairness and balance despite collecting license fees. He noted that CCC leader Nelson Chamisa’s rally in South Africa was broadcast live on SABC’s news channel.
