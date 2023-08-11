WATCH: Human Hair Being Processed For Onward Selling In Africa

4 minutes ago

Brazil and India are major exporters of human hair, and hair extensions and wigs made from human hair are commonly sold in various markets, including African markets. These countries have a well-established industry for collecting, processing, and exporting human hair.

Brazil is known for its diverse hair types, ranging from straight to curly, and it is a popular source of high-quality human hair. Brazilian hair is often sought after for its durability, thickness, and natural appearance.

India is another significant player in the human hair industry. Indian hair, particularly from temples where people donate their hair as part of religious practices, is highly valued for its long lengths and versatility. It is commonly used for hair extensions and wigs.

