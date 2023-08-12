EU Donates 4x4 Off-Road Motor Vehicles To Zimbabwe

Musaka said this donation underscores the EU’s role as an important partner to Zimbabwe, particularly in the country’s pursuit of economic diplomacy under the engagement and re-engagement policy of the Second Republic. Musaka said:

This occasion is a demonstration of the importance of partnerships through the availing of the necessary tools of trade for the three beneficiary institutions. Your Excellency, allow me to extend our sincere gratitude for this gesture, which is a reflection of our continued cooperation.

These vehicles we are receiving today, add to the growing list of deliverables that have been achieved through the ZEPA, which include policy reviews and capacity building, to various Ministries and Agencies such as ZimTrade, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), Competition and Tariff Commission (CTC) and National Competitive Commission (NCC), to name a few.

I am also informed that there is also some ICT equipment yet to be delivered.

The support from the EU dovetails with the Republic of Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030, ‘Towards a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income society by 2030’. The advent of the Second Republic saw a major shift towards economic diplomacy that is being championed by the President, His Excellency, Dr. E.D Mnangagwa, anchored upon the national economic blueprint, the NDS1, which runs from 2021-2025.

The NDS1 aims at ensuring high, accelerated, inclusive and sustainable economic growth as well as socio-economic transformation and development as we move towards an upper middle-income society by 2030.