Four People Die In Birchenough Bridge-Chipinge Road Accident

Four people died in a tragic road accident that occurred on Friday, August 11, 2023, along the Birchenough Bridge-Chipinge Road. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident in a statement obtained by Pindula News. According to the ZRP, the accident involved a head-on collision between a Nissan Caravan vehicle, carrying 32 members of the African Apostolic Church, and a Mercedes Benz vehicle with five passengers on board. Four individuals lost their lives in the collision, while 33 others sustained injuries.
ZRP said the bodies of the deceased have been taken to Birchenough Bridge General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations, while the injured individuals are currently receiving treatment at the same hospital. Reads the police statement:
The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 11/08/23 at around 2330 hours at the 6 kilometre peg along Birchenough Bridge-Chipinge Road in which four victims were killed whilst 33 others were injured.Feedback
A Nissan Caravan vehicle carrying 32 members of African Apostolic Church was involved in a head-on-collision with a Mercedes Benz vehicle with five passengers on board. The bodies of the victims were taken to Birchenough Bridge General Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.
The identities of the victims involved in the accident have not yet been disclosed.
