MDC: ZEC Can't Force Us To Participate In A Fraudulent Election

ZEC Can’t Force Us to Participate in a Fraudulent Election

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) issued a statement that our Presidential candidate cannot withdraw his candidature. In their reply to us delivered on the 9th of August 2023, ZEC stated that they cannot “remove” our candidate’s name on the ballot paper.

The impression here is that the ballot paper has already been printed. How can that be, when the case of a presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere was still pending in the courts? We are boycotting the election because ZEC unfairly disqualified 87 of our parliamentary candidates. Further, there has been selective application of the law against the MDC.

In cases to do with rights of candidates to participate, ZEC has always acted in favor of candidates participating. However, It has acted differently In cases involving the MDC. In fact, it has mounted spirited legal battles against the participation by MDC candidates. This is a matter of historical record. The MDC cannot accept this discrimination by an election management body.

What is clear is that ZEC is punishing the MDC for having challenged the delimitation report. It is insisting on our candidate to remain in the race because they have prematurely printed ballot papers and they know it is illegal. The MDC can never agree to be part of a farce and a sham that this election has turned out to be.

We reiterate that our President cannot be forced to take part in a process that lacks integrity. ZEC knows that it has made this election a serious and monumental fraud.