Nigerian State Bans Unlicensed Use Of Vehicles With Tinted Glasses

6 minutes ago

Authorities in Nigeria’s southeastern Enugu state have implemented a ban on the unlicensed use of vehicles with tinted glasses as part of their ongoing efforts to combat criminal activities. Vehicle owners in the state have been given until September 4th to obtain permits from the police for their tinted vehicles. Failure to comply with the requirement will result in vehicle impoundment and fines for the owners, according to state official Prof Chidiebere Onyia.

In 2021, the Nigerian police ceased issuing permits for tinted vehicles nationwide due to concerns over fake licenses and instances of police harassment towards car owners, BBC reported. The government has been working on developing a new protocol for issuing permits while exempting vehicles with factory-fitted tinted glass.

The use of tinted vehicles, which includes criminals utilising them for illegal activities such as robbery and kidnapping, is prevalent in Enugu. The ban has been well-received by some vehicle dealers in the state. Collins P, the owner of Chinweuba Automobile Company, explained that criminals often cover their vehicle glasses with unauthorised tinted film, facilitating their involvement in criminal acts.

Feedback