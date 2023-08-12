Serbian National Applies To Be Zimbabwe Warriors Coach

6 minutes ago

Serbian national Kostadin Papic has expressed interest in becoming the head coach of Zimbabwe’s senior men’s football team, the Warriors. His representatives have confirmed that Papic, who has previously coached the Eswatini national team and South African clubs Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, submitted his application through Elite Sport Management Agency. His manager, Moses Muzumara, stated that Papic believes he can achieve a lot with the Zimbabwean team, having worked with Zimbabwean players such as Edelbert Dinha during his time at Pirates. Muzumara said:

Kindly note that we have officially applied for our client, coach Kosta Papic for the role of Zimbabwe senior men’s national team head coach. He was previously shortlisted the last time (Zdravko) Logarušić was appointed. Having coached the likes of Edelbert Dinha at Pirates, for instance, he knows the quality and determination of the Zimbabwean players and believes he can achieve a lot with the team.

Papic brings 14 years of coaching experience in Europe and has worked with various clubs across Africa.

