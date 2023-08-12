Shingi Munyeza Boasts Of Being A Presidential Advisor During Row Over US$100,000 Debt

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Shingi Munyeza Boasts Of Being A Presidential Advisor During Row Over US$100,000 Debt5 minutes ago
Shingi Munyeza has been reported to the police for threatening a creditor he owes US$100,000 and boasting that he is a member of the Presidential Advisory Council (PAC) which advises President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
It is alleged that on August 9, 2023, Marjorie Mutemererwa accompanied by the Sherriff and her lawyer, visited Munyeza’s residence in Borrowdale Brooke to serve him with two summons: one for civil imprisonment if he failed to repay the debt and another involving the attachment of his cars. Initially, Munyeza refused to open the gate but eventually opened it upon advice from his own lawyer.
During the encounter, Munyeza allegedly belittled, lectured, and bullied Mutemererwa’s lawyer, claiming that he was untouchable as a presidential advisor. Mutemererwa said:
On August 9, the Sheriff and my lawyer arrived at Shingi’s residence and he refused to open his gate.
My lawyer called him and Shingi then called his own lawyer who in turn advised him to open the gate.
Shingi started belittling and lecturing and bullying my lawyer telling him that he is a small boy who should just sit down.
He said he (Munyeza) is a presidential advisor and is untouchable. The Sheriff went ahead and served the summons.
Subsequently, Mutemererwa’s lawyer filed a police report against Munyeza.
The dispute originated from Mutemererwa, ex-SeedCo public relations manager, lending the Munyezas US$85,000 from her retirement package, with an agreement for repayment plus interest of US$15,000. When the Munyezas failed to fulfil their part of the agreement, Mutemererwa resorted to legal action.
Harare High Court judge David Mangota instructed Munyeza and his wife, Wilma, to repay the debt of US$100,000 owed to Mutemererwa.