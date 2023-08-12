Shingi Munyeza Boasts Of Being A Presidential Advisor During Row Over US$100,000 Debt

5 minutes ago

Shingi Munyeza has been reported to the police for threatening a creditor he owes US$100,000 and boasting that he is a member of the Presidential Advisory Council (PAC) which advises President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

It is alleged that on August 9, 2023, Marjorie Mutemererwa accompanied by the Sherriff and her lawyer, visited Munyeza’s residence in Borrowdale Brooke to serve him with two summons: one for civil imprisonment if he failed to repay the debt and another involving the attachment of his cars. Initially, Munyeza refused to open the gate but eventually opened it upon advice from his own lawyer.

During the encounter, Munyeza allegedly belittled, lectured, and bullied Mutemererwa’s lawyer, claiming that he was untouchable as a presidential advisor. Mutemererwa said:

Feedback