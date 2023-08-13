WATCH: Man Caught Trying To Burn Chamisa's Billboards

5 minutes ago

A suspected ZANU PF youth was caught in Marondera while attempting to burn opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa’s billboards. The incident is believed to have been orchestrated under the direction of a person only identified as Lecturer Musa.

The suspect admitted to receiving a deposit of US$5 with the promise of an additional US$10 upon burning three billboards. The suspect claimed that they were initially deceived into believing they would be mounting their own banners, but the instructions changed, and they were instructed to burn Chamisa’s billboards instead. For further information, please refer to the accompanying video.

This is not the first instance of posters, banners, or billboards being destroyed during an election. Earlier this month, Muchirairwa Mugidho, the CCC cluster leader for Chiredzi, accused ZANU PF activists of vandalizing posters belonging to Ropafadzo Makumire, the Chiredzi Central CCC candidate. Mugidho stated that the posters were consistently destroyed within two days of being displayed and attributed these actions exclusively to ZANU PF members.

