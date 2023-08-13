ZEC Urges Voters to Verify Details at Polling Stations Two Days Before Elections

#YourVoteYourRight #VoteinPeace #YourVoteYourSecret

The upcoming elections will involve the selection of a president, National Assembly members (MPs), Senators, and Councillors by the Zimbabwean populace.

The individuals elected will assume their positions for a term of five years. During this period, Zimbabwe is not scheduled to hold another election, unless unforeseen circumstances or developments necessitate the nation to conduct by-elections. By-elections are typically held to fill vacant seats in legislative bodies or local councils. They occur when elected representatives resign, pass away, are disqualified, removed from office, or due to significant changes in electoral boundaries.

