ZEC Urges Voters to Verify Details at Polling Stations Two Days Before Elections

ZEC Urges Voters to Verify Details at Polling Stations Two Days Before Elections3 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has urged voters to visit their assigned polling stations two days prior to the election day to verify their details. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the commission informed voters that they can also use the alternative method of dialling *265# to access their information. Rads the statement:
The day is approaching! 23 August 2023. Are you ready to vote? Voters are encouraged to visit their designated polling stations two (2) days before the polling day to check their details or simply dial *265# to see their details.Feedback
The upcoming elections will involve the selection of a president, National Assembly members (MPs), Senators, and Councillors by the Zimbabwean populace.
The individuals elected will assume their positions for a term of five years. During this period, Zimbabwe is not scheduled to hold another election, unless unforeseen circumstances or developments necessitate the nation to conduct by-elections. By-elections are typically held to fill vacant seats in legislative bodies or local councils. They occur when elected representatives resign, pass away, are disqualified, removed from office, or due to significant changes in electoral boundaries.
