Zimbabwe Allows Local Funding For Tobacco Production Instead Of Relying On Offshore Sources

7 minutes ago

The government of Zimbabwe has removed restrictions on tobacco production financing, allowing the use of local funding facilities instead of relying solely on offshore sources, which had been the norm for over five decades.

Under the Tobacco Finance Act, which originated from the colonial era, only foreign loans were permitted for tobacco production financing. This policy limited the participation of indigenous tobacco merchants while fostering the creation of cartels.

In its recent Monetary Policy Committee meeting, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) repealed this law, recognising its incompatibility with the current local economic conditions. ZBC News cites an economist, Mr Persistence Gwanyanya as saying:

