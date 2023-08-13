ZRP Investigates Assault Case In Nyatsime Involving Speaker Theft Accusations

Government critics have often argued that ZANU PF supporters engage in criminal activities without facing consequences as the police are afraid of taking action against them. In some instances, it is claimed that the perpetrators would have been incited to commit offences by senior ZANU PF officials which makes it difficult for police to execute their duties and responsibilities. However, law enforcement agencies maintain that they enforce the law impartially, irrespective of an individual’s political affiliation.

ZANU PF youth leader, Lewis Matutu, strongly denounced the violence and called upon the police to conduct a thorough investigation and prosecute those responsible. In his statement, he emphasized that the individuals involved in the criminal act should be apprehended without any bias or favouritism. Matutu said:

Those are criminals @PoliceZimbabwe, arrest them without fear or favor, however, it’s not fair to associate such criminal behaviour with @ZANUPF_Official simply because of an individual putting on a shirt with @edmnangagwa face NO.

He emphasised that there is no connection between the incident and the upcoming Zimbabwean elections in 2023. Zimbabwe is scheduled to hold elections on August 23, 2023 to elect a president, councilors and members of parliament (MPs).

