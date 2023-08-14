High Court Rejects CCC's Application To Release Voters' Roll, Says It's Not Urgent

5 minutes ago

The High Court has rejected the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change’s (CCC) application to compel the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to release the final voters’ roll, stating that the matter is not urgent.

The Demands:

On August 10, 2023, the Nelson Chamisa-led party wrote a letter to ZEC, demanding an updated voters’ roll and a comprehensive list of polling stations. In a letter seen by Pindula News, the party expressed concerns about discrepancies in the voters’ roll and the list of polling stations for the upcoming elections. They highlighted issues such as abbreviated and altered polling station names, inconsistencies in ward allocation, and changes in the number of polling stations. They urgently demanded an updated voters’ roll that adheres to the Electoral Act, including all polling stations, accurate names, and correct ward allocations. The party said failure to address these concerns within 48 hours may result in legal action, jeopardising the integrity of the electoral process.

This was after ZEC last week released 12,370 preliminary polling stations for the upcoming harmonised elections set for August 23. This represents an increment of 869 polling stations compared to the previous announcement on July 2, which indicated a total of 11,501 polling stations. CCC and other stakeholders voiced concerns over ZEC’s choice to withhold the publication of the polling station codes.

Feedback