Police Fire Tear Gas To Disperse CCC Supporters At Chamisa's Rally

5 minutes ago

Police reportedly fired tear gas into people’s houses while dispersing supporters of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) during a rally in Masvingo, Zimbabwe on Sunday. The incident occurred as CCC leader Nelson Chamisa addressed the crowd at Mamutse Ground. According to NewsDay, the rally was scheduled to end at 1600 hours but was extended by an hour after Chamisa arrived late from another rally in Chiredzi.

Police initially tried to prevent Chamisa from speaking but were blocked by his security personnel and supporters from accessing the podium. In response, the police returned with tear gas canisters, truncheons, and aggressive dogs. Chamisa urged the police to refrain from partisan politics and interference in the electoral process. He said: