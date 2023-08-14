Police Fire Tear Gas To Disperse CCC Supporters At Chamisa's Rally

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Police reportedly fired tear gas into people’s houses while dispersing supporters of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) during a rally in Masvingo, Zimbabwe on Sunday. The incident occurred as CCC leader Nelson Chamisa addressed the crowd at Mamutse Ground. According to NewsDay, the rally was scheduled to end at 1600 hours but was extended by an hour after Chamisa arrived late from another rally in Chiredzi.
Police initially tried to prevent Chamisa from speaking but were blocked by his security personnel and supporters from accessing the podium. In response, the police returned with tear gas canisters, truncheons, and aggressive dogs. Chamisa urged the police to refrain from partisan politics and interference in the electoral process. He said:
I understand that the police are trying to stop this rally from continuing on account of time.Feedback
I know it’s not your fault. You are receiving instructions, but let me say an outgoing government should never be more powerful than an incoming government, so police please remain professional and not be used for politics.
The police’s actions led to clashes with supporters, with missiles thrown in retaliation. It remains unclear whether any arrests were made. According to NewsDay, CCC supporters experienced a lengthy nine-hour wait after arriving at the venue at 9 am. Chamisa addressed them for only 30 minutes, starting after 5 pm. Typically, Chamisa’s speeches extend for over an hour and conclude with the introduction of candidates and prayers. Regrettably, due to the advancing police presence, Chamisa had to forgo these customary formalities.
