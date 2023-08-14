Robbers Forcefully Entered Bushiri's Church, Robbed Congregants At Gunpoint

7 minutes ago

A group of robbers forcefully entered Shepherd Bushiri’s church in Mpumalanga on Saturday night and robbed congregants at gunpoint.

According to Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala, the incident occurred during a night vigil organized by the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), which was founded by Bushiri.

As the congregants were waiting for other members to arrive, three individuals with handguns and their faces concealed entered the church premises. They proceeded to rob the congregants, taking an undisclosed amount of cash, 14 cellphones, personal bank cards, the church’s bank card, and demanding the personal identification numbers (PINs). Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said:

