Armed Robber Injured In Police Shootout In Rushinga

Armed Robber Injured In Police Shootout In Rushinga4 minutes ago
A “notorious” armed robber was injured and arrested following a shootout with police in Rushinga on Sunday.
The suspect, Mike Humbasha (35), was shot and injured by the police while resisting arrest on 13 August.
In a post on the social media site, X, formerly known as Twitter, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), said:
The ZRP confirms the arrest of a notorious and wanted armed robbery suspect Mike Humbasha (35) in Rushinga today during a shootout incident with police officers who intended to effect an arrest.
The suspect is now admitted at a local hospital under guard.
In an unrelated incident, Police said they have launched an investigation “in connection with a video which has gone viral in which two men are seen viciously assaulting a victim for allegedly stealing from them in the Nyatsime area.”
More: Pindula News