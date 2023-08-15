Pindula|Search Pindula
Armed Robber Injured In Police Shootout In Rushinga

4 minutes ago
Tue, 15 Aug 2023 05:43:58 GMT
A “notorious” armed robber was injured and arrested following a shootout with police in Rushinga on Sunday.

The suspect, Mike Humbasha (35), was shot and injured by the police while resisting arrest on 13 August.

In a post on the social media site, X, formerly known as Twitter, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), said:

The ZRP confirms the arrest of a notorious and wanted armed robbery suspect Mike Humbasha (35) in Rushinga today during a shootout incident with police officers who intended to effect an arrest.

The suspect is now admitted at a local hospital under guard.

In an unrelated incident, Police said they have launched an investigation “in connection with a video which has gone viral in which two men are seen viciously assaulting a victim for allegedly stealing from them in the Nyatsime area.”

More: Pindula News

