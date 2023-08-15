"Defending A Vote" Is A Threat To Peace - Mangwana

4 minutes ago

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Ministry permanent secretary Ndavaningi “Nick” Mangwana says a call by the opposition for supporters to “defend the vote” is a threat to peace.

Supporters of Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, CCC, have reportedly been urging citizens not to go home after casting their ballots but to remain at polling stations until ballots are counted and results posted to guard against possible rigging.

Mangwana has, however, condemned the call to defend the votes saying it is a threat to peace. Posting on social media site X, Mangwana said:

