"Defending A Vote" Is A Threat To Peace - Mangwana

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
"Defending A Vote" Is A Threat To Peace - Mangwana4 minutes ago
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Ministry permanent secretary Ndavaningi “Nick” Mangwana says a call by the opposition for supporters to “defend the vote” is a threat to peace.
Supporters of Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, CCC, have reportedly been urging citizens not to go home after casting their ballots but to remain at polling stations until ballots are counted and results posted to guard against possible rigging.
Mangwana has, however, condemned the call to defend the votes saying it is a threat to peace. Posting on social media site X, Mangwana said:
There is nothing called, “DEFENDING A VOTE”. That’s a threat to peace. After voting people should just go home and wait for the announcement of the results.
Imagine a polling station with 2000 voters from different parties all milling around after voting now waiting to “defend their vote”! That’s a potentially explosive scenario.
For the sake of peace, after voting just go home, to work to your business or whatever else that gives you a livelihood.
Responding to Mangwana, a CCC supporter, one Skilled Rebhara said there is no law against waiting for the results. He said:
… why should they go home. There is no law against waiting for the results. You have done star rallies with over 200 000 supporters with no violence 2000 is too little a number.
Renowned novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga wrote: “… So you don’t want the vote defended? Why? What do you want to do?”
Nyasha Gwata wrote:
Mr Mangwana you know that there is a 287% unemployment rate in Zimbabwe. So the businesses that you are saying people must go and take care of, where are they supposed to come from? It is not a crime to defend my vote as a voter.
More: Pindula News