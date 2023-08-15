Macauley Bonne Joins English Club Gillingham

Gillingham have captured the signing of former QPR striker, Macauley Bonne.

Neil Harris has added to his attacking options with the capture of Macauley Bonne.

The 27-year-old striker has put pen to paper on a permanent contract having left Charlton Athletic in the summer.

Bonne, who began his career in the academy at Ipswich Town before joining Colchester, is a former Zimbabwe international and won promotion from the National League with Leyton Orient in 2019.

He made his professional debut for Colchester in October 2013, coming on as a second-half substitute against Shrewsbury at Greenhous Meadow in a 1-1 draw.

He netted his first goal four days later at home to Peterborough United.

Following loan spells at Woking and Lincoln he joined Orient in the summer of 2017 and scored 47 times in 91 appearances, alerting the attention of QPR who paid an undisclosed fee for his services in October 2020.

He spent 2021/22 on loan at Ipswich, netting 12 times in 46 games before returning to The Valley in January on a deal that concluded in the summer.

We officially welcome Macauley to Priestfield, he has been allocated squad number 45.