Sports Betting Destroying African Men, Claims Ugandan Blogger

It has its critics, but the growth of the European football leagues, especially the English Premier League, in Africa in the last 30 years has been nothing short of dizzying.

In years to come, those who study the impact of sports will likely find that the legacy of the popularity of these leagues is the more dramatic – and harmful – emergence of sports betting.

Sports betting firms have monetised the football craze in devilishly genius ways. Of the $37 billion African gambling economy in 2022, sports betting accounted for the lion’s share.

Varying by country, between 30% and 70% of the population of adult Africans are involved in sports betting.

Addiction levels are high, and critics say sports betting is among the leading causes of poverty, and marriage/relationship break-ups in Africa today.

Because far more men than women gamble, sports betting has a gender face, hitting males disproportionately.