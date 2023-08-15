Two CCC Billboards Vandalised In Bulawayo

5 minutes ago

Two billboards promoting CCC presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa in Bulawayo were vandalised either on Monday night or in the wee hours of Tuesday morning in Bulawayo by unknown assailants.

CITE reported that one of the vandalised billboards was on 15th Avenue, opposite the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre, while the other was in Queens Park East Suburb.

CCC official Swithern Chirowodza told CITE that the use of fire by the suspects should have attracted the attention of security services but that was not the case. He said:

